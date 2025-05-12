Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.79% GS 2031 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore and (ii) 7.09% GS 2074 for a notified amount of ₹14,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on May 16, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

