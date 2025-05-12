Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Thermax, Bank of India, Swiggy, Reliance Power

Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Thermax, Bank of India, Swiggy, Reliance Power

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Central Depository Services (India)(CDSL), RBL Bank, Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O Trading on 12 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Tata Steel, Bajaj Electricals, Carborundum Universal, CARE Ratings, Chalet Hotels, DCW, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Happiest Minds Technologies, JM Financial, Jyothy Labs, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Man Industries (India), Morepen Laboratories, PG Electroplast, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, PVR Inox, Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle, Sagar Cement, SRF, UPL, Venkys (India) and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Thermaxs consolidated net profit jumped 8.09% to Rs 205.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 190.33 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 11.62% YoY to Rs 3,084.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows gap-up open for India; Asia up on US-China trade talks

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 36 Chinese airplanes, 8 naval vessels near its territory

Accident, road accident

1 killed, 32 injured in collision of bus, SUV on Los Angeles area freeway

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs

After Pahalgam attack, India told nations it will strike Pak's terror infra

PremiumFMCG, SHOPS

FMCG firms ensure uninterrupted supply, tweak shifts near border areas

Bank of Indias standalone net profit jumped 82.49% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,625.91 crore, compared to Rs 1,438.91 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income for the quarter jumped 21.42% YoY to Rs 21,750.80 crore.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,594 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), marking a 22% year-on-year increase from Rs 1,307 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 8,506 crore, compared to Rs 7,083 crore in Q4FY24.

Swiggy reported a net loss of Rs 1,081.18 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25), nearly doubling from Rs 554.77 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 44.8% year-on-year to Rs 4,410.02 crore in Q4FY25.

Reliance Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.60 crore for Q4 FY25, marking a significant turnaround from a net loss of Rs 397.56 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 0.93%, reaching Rs 1,978.01 crore compared to Rs 1,996.65 crore in the previous year.

Relaxo Footwears consolidated net profit fell 8.4% to Rs 56.22 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 61.39 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.1% to Rs 695.15 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Solara Active Pharma's Ambernath facility clears USFDA inspection

Solara Active Pharma's Ambernath facility clears USFDA inspection

GE Shipping Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 363 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/sh

GE Shipping Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 363 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/sh

Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Grand Hills Developments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Grand Hills Developments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit rises 114.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit rises 114.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon