With effect from 21 May 2024

AAVAS Financiers has approved the appointment of Rahul Mehta (DIN: 09485275) as an Additional Director (Non- Executive Non-Independent) (nominee of Lake District Holdings) w.e.f. 21 May 2024 subject to the approval of Shareholders. He replaces Kartikeya Dhruv Kaji (DIN: 07641723), Promoter Nominee Director (nominee of Lake District Holdings).