Abans Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Control Print Ltd, DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd and TruCap Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 June 2024.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Control Print Ltd, DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd and TruCap Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 June 2024.

Abans Holdings Ltd tumbled 5.78% to Rs 379.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8710 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6109 shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 16.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Control Print Ltd crashed 4.59% to Rs 832.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3641 shares in the past one month.

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd pared 4.29% to Rs 362.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

TruCap Finance Ltd dropped 3.75% to Rs 53.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News