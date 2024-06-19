Business Standard
ABB India collaborates with Witt India

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
To deploy enhanced safety and operational efficiency for India's road tunnels
ABB India in collaboration with Witt India - a premier manufacturer specializing in tunnel ventilation systems, is setting new benchmarks in tunnel ventilation technology. Harnessing its extensive domain expertise, ABB's cutting-edge smoke extraction motors are successfully deployed for tunnel safety and reliability across India's critical infrastructure development projects. This collaboration aims to contribute towards infrastructure development ensuring safer and more efficient journey for commuters through India's road tunnels.
These smoke extraction motors power Witt India's Banana Jet Fans, and are integral to tunnel ventilation systems providing essential functions such as airflow management, smoke control, pollutant dispersion, temperature regulation, and energy efficiency. Its design and operations are critical to ensuring safe and effective tunnel environments, complying with standards and enhancing the overall safety and comfort of tunnel users. Witt India has integrated ABB's smoke extraction motors in several key projects across the country, such as Rewa-Sidhi Tunnel in Madhya Pradesh and the Kuthiran Tunnel Highway in Kerala.
Together, with Witt India, we are driving progress in infrastructure safety and efficiency, ensuring secure and smooth travel through India's rapidly expanding network of road tunnels. ABB's focus towards innovation will ensure high-quality solutions enhancing safety for commuters. The integration of ABB's smoke extraction motors and jet fans in these tunnels aim to augment safety standards as they provide effective smoke management by rapidly extracting smoke during fire incidents, ensuring clear visibility and safe evacuation routes, said Sanjeev Arora, President - Motion Business, ABB India.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

