Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 34085, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% rally in NIFTY and a 7.11% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34085, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25523.95. The Sensex is at 83716.85, up 0.01%.Abbott India Ltd has added around 7.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22165.9, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5270 shares today, compared to the daily average of 12264 shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 51.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Copper Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd soars 1.25%, rises for third straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd soars 1.25%, rises for third straight session

Fedbank Financial Services allots 13,125 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 13,125 equity shares under ESOS

Nifty below 25,500 level; auto shares gear up

Nifty below 25,500 level; auto shares gear up

Sensex trades near flatline; European mkt advances

Sensex trades near flatline; European mkt advances

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon