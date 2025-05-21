Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Abbott India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 31190, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.06% in last one year as compared to a 9.66% gain in NIFTY and a 12.51% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Abbott India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31190, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24780.3. The Sensex is at 81439.19, up 0.31%. Abbott India Ltd has added around 0.56% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21456.15, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8113 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8871 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pfizer gallops after good Q4 outcome

Pfizer gallops after good Q4 outcome

Sensex rises 204 pts, Nifty above 24,750; VIX rallies 2.21%

Sensex rises 204 pts, Nifty above 24,750; VIX rallies 2.21%

India's ongoing structural reforms geared towards unlocking market potential and deepening competition says FM

India's ongoing structural reforms geared towards unlocking market potential and deepening competition says FM

DPIIT extends implementation timeline for Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2025

DPIIT extends implementation timeline for Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2025

EPFO adds 14.58 lakh net members in March 2025, up 1.15% on year

EPFO adds 14.58 lakh net members in March 2025, up 1.15% on year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon