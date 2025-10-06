Monday, October 06, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems Ltd up for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5176.3, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% jump in NIFTY and a 18.36% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5176.3, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 25018.1. The Sensex is at 81649.92, up 0.55%. Persistent Systems Ltd has gained around 3.3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33949.75, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5202.4, up 2.27% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is down 1.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% jump in NIFTY and a 18.36% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 61.9 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Patanjali Foods Ltd gains for third straight session

Patanjali Foods Ltd gains for third straight session

BSE Ltd spurts 4.83%, up for third straight session

BSE Ltd spurts 4.83%, up for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd spurts 2.11%

Axis Bank Ltd spurts 2.11%

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

RateGain launches So-Ho to help hotels turn social into revenue-driving channel

RateGain launches So-Ho to help hotels turn social into revenue-driving channel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon