ABC India standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.83% to Rs 38.94 croreNet profit of ABC India declined 92.31% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.83% to Rs 38.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.9444.67 -13 OPM %-3.882.80 -PBDT0.360.93 -61 PBT0.040.59 -93 NP0.040.52 -92
