Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 31.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 31.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 79.99 crore

Net profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 31.07% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 79.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales79.9974.42 7 OPM %20.2518.64 -PBDT15.7514.99 5 PBT13.6113.34 2 NP9.5613.87 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

