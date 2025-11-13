Dharani Finance standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.48% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Dharani Finance declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.48% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.330.23 43 OPM %69.7056.52 -PBDT0.230.13 77 PBT0.230.11 109 NP0.100.11 -9
