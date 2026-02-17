Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 89.64% to Rs 0.93 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 89.64% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.938.98 -90 OPM %87.10-21.94 -PBDT0.18-0.54 LP PBT0.17-0.55 LP NP0.17-0.55 LP

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

