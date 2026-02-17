Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 89.64% to Rs 0.93 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 89.64% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.938.9887.10-21.940.18-0.540.17-0.550.17-0.55

