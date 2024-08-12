Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 251.24% to Rs 18.37 croreNet profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance rose 766.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 251.24% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.375.23 251 OPM %1.42-0.96 -PBDT0.270.04 575 PBT0.260.03 767 NP0.260.03 767
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content