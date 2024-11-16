ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 8.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.32% to Rs 22.42 croreNet profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 8.88% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.4223.19 -3 OPM %19.4918.76 -PBDT6.455.70 13 PBT5.544.93 12 NP3.803.49 9
