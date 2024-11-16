Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit rises 171.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 252.90% to Rs 19.48 croreNet profit of Mercury EV-Tech rose 171.19% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 252.90% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.485.52 253 OPM %10.3711.23 -PBDT2.340.98 139 PBT2.130.90 137 NP1.600.59 171
