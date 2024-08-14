Ace Integrated Solutions consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.51% to Rs 2.52 crore

Net profit of Ace Integrated Solutions rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.51% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.521.571.59-4.460.10-0.080.06-0.110.050.03