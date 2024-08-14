Global Surfaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.14% to Rs 57.15 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of Global Surfaces reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 57.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.57.1536.3713.0414.414.795.380.253.68-1.222.17