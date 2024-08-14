Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit declines 87.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.94% to Rs 86.44 crore

Net profit of Race Eco Chain declined 87.91% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.94% to Rs 86.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 110.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.86.44110.741.621.740.621.410.311.290.110.91