Ace Integrated Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Ace Integrated Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Sales rise 68.09% to Rs 3.16 crore

Net Loss of Ace Integrated Solutions reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 68.09% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.161.88 68 OPM %-1.58-11.70 -PBDT0.01-0.17 LP PBT-0.03-0.20 85 NP-0.01-0.19 95

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

