HP Adhesives standalone net profit declines 21.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.96% to Rs 58.87 croreNet profit of HP Adhesives declined 21.37% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.96% to Rs 58.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales58.8762.60 -6 OPM %10.9911.73 -PBDT6.137.95 -23 PBT4.986.87 -28 NP4.125.24 -21
