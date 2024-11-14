Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 658.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.90% to Rs 10.28 croreNet profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 658.82% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.90% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.2811.41 -10 OPM %20.044.12 -PBDT1.830.27 578 PBT1.770.20 785 NP1.290.17 659
