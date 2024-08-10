Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 2.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 108.15 croreNet profit of Mindteck (India) rose 2.41% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 108.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales108.1593.41 16 OPM %8.328.14 -PBDT10.789.02 20 PBT9.657.90 22 NP6.386.23 2
