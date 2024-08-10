Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 2.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 108.15 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) rose 2.41% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 108.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.108.1593.418.328.1410.789.029.657.906.386.23