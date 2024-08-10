Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 98.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 165.91 croreNet profit of Birla Cable declined 98.80% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 165.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 174.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales165.91174.10 -5 OPM %3.897.01 -PBDT4.0518.22 -78 PBT0.2115.80 -99 NP0.1411.71 -99
