Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 98.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 165.91 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable declined 98.80% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 165.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 174.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.165.91174.103.897.014.0518.220.2115.800.1411.71