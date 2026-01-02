Friday, January 02, 2026 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Solar Holdings incorporates wholly owned subsidiary ACME Greentech Eighteen

ACME Solar Holdings incorporates wholly owned subsidiary ACME Greentech Eighteen

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Greentech Eighteen, to strengthen its presence in the renewable energy segment.

The newly incorporated subsidiary will focus on the development, establishment, and operation of power generation and renewable energy projects.

ACME Greentech Eighteen was incorporated on 1 January 2026 and has its registered office in Gurugram, Haryana, India.

The company has subscribed to 100% of the initial paid-up share capital of the subsidiary in cash, amounting to Rs 1 lakh, comprising 10,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

 

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 115.06 crore in Q2 FY26, up 652.51% as against Rs 15.29 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 80.18% YoY to Rs 467.74 crore in Q2 September 2025.

The counter rose 0.17% to Rs 238.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

