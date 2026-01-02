Nifty trades near 26,250 mark; auto shares gear up

Auto shares extended their rally for a fourth consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 343.99 points or 0.40% to 85,532.59. The Nifty 50 index gained 101.90 points or 0.39% to 26,248.45.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.40%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,352 shares rose and 1,264 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.07% to 28,786.65. The index jumped 4.33% for the four consecutive trading sessions.
Hero MotoCorp (up 2.54%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.28%), Bosch (up 2.02%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.81%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.48%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.36%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.3%), Bharat Forge (up 0.98%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 0.95%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 0.71%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Punjab & Sind Bank rose 2.61% after the bank's gross advances increased by 15.25% to Rs 110,488 crore as of 31 December 2025, as against Rs 95,870 crore as of 31 December 2024.
South Indian Bank added 2.11% after the private lender said that its gross advances jumped 11.27% to Rs 96,765 crore as of 31 December 2025 as against Rs 86,966 crore as of 31 December 2024.
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) declined 2.06%. The company has recorded 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in total monthly sales, clocking sales of 58,702 units in December 2025.
