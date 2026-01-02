Friday, January 02, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades near 26,250 mark; auto shares gear up

Nifty trades near 26,250 mark; auto shares gear up

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The key domestic indices traded with moderate gains in morning trade as the Nifty traded near the 26,250 mark. Trading activity remained positive amid sustained buying interest, reflecting improved risk appetite among investors. Market participants will now turn their focus to the upcoming earnings season.

Auto shares extended their rally for a fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 343.99 points or 0.40% to 85,532.59. The Nifty 50 index gained 101.90 points or 0.39% to 26,248.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.40%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,352 shares rose and 1,264 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

Olectra Greentech share price

Olectra Greentech gains 6% as operations begin at Hyderabad EV facility

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex rise as HDFC Bank, RIL gain; Nifty Auto rises to fresh high

Samsung Freestyle projector

CES 2026: Samsung unveils Freestyle+ projector with AI visual adjustment

Ola Electric share price

Ola Electric share price rises 9% on bourses; here's what is fueling demand

Usman Khawaja Australia

Australia's Usman Khawaja opens up on racial criticism ahead of retirement

The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.07% to 28,786.65. The index jumped 4.33% for the four consecutive trading sessions.

Hero MotoCorp (up 2.54%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.28%), Bosch (up 2.02%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.81%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.48%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.36%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.3%), Bharat Forge (up 0.98%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 0.95%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 0.71%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Punjab & Sind Bank rose 2.61% after the bank's gross advances increased by 15.25% to Rs 110,488 crore as of 31 December 2025, as against Rs 95,870 crore as of 31 December 2024.

South Indian Bank added 2.11% after the private lender said that its gross advances jumped 11.27% to Rs 96,765 crore as of 31 December 2025 as against Rs 86,966 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) declined 2.06%. The company has recorded 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in total monthly sales, clocking sales of 58,702 units in December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PFRDA allows banks to set up pension funds to manage NPS, says Ministry of Finance

PFRDA allows banks to set up pension funds to manage NPS, says Ministry of Finance

Bajaj Auto registers 14% YoY growth in Dec'25 auto sales

Bajaj Auto registers 14% YoY growth in Dec'25 auto sales

Punjab & Sind Bank gains after advances grow 15% YoY in Q3

Punjab & Sind Bank gains after advances grow 15% YoY in Q3

South Indian Bank gains as Q3 gross advances grow 11% YoY

South Indian Bank gains as Q3 gross advances grow 11% YoY

Time Technoplast gains on PESO approval for high-pressure composite gas cylinders

Time Technoplast gains on PESO approval for high-pressure composite gas cylinders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon