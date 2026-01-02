Indian Bank jumps as total deposits climb 13% YoY to Rs 7.90 lakh crore in Q3

Indian Bank added 2.16% to Rs 850.50 after the company's total deposits jumped 12.5% to Rs 7.90 lakh crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 7.02 lakh crore as of 31 December 2024.Gross advances increased 14.5% to Rs 6.40 lakh crore as of 31 December 2025 as against Rs 5.59 lakh crore as of 31 December 2024.
The banks total business grew 13.4% to Rs 14.30 lakh crore as of 31 December 2025 as against Rs 12.61 lakh crore as of 31 December 2024.
CASA deposits rose 19.4% year on year (YoY) to Rs 0.43 lakh crore as of 31 December 2025. However, the CASA (domestic) ratio moderated to 39.02%, compared with 40% in the corresponding period last year.
Indian Bank has many deposit schemes tailored to suit the needs of its customers, both individuals and organizations. Credit/advances/loan schemes specifically designed for its customers. Also, it offers various novel services to customers, both individuals and organizations.
The bank reported an 11.51% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 3,018.22 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 2,706.44 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income rose 7.35% YoY to Rs 19,076.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content