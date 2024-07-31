Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 734.26 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 24.62% to Rs 84.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 734.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 651.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.734.26651.6113.4312.53118.8494.75111.9989.5484.1867.55