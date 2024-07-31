Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 734.26 croreNet profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 24.62% to Rs 84.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 734.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 651.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales734.26651.61 13 OPM %13.4312.53 -PBDT118.8494.75 25 PBT111.9989.54 25 NP84.1867.55 25
