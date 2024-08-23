Business Standard
Active Clothing Co Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Active Clothing Co Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Wonder Electricals Ltd, Aban Offshore Ltd, Ravindra Energy Ltd and Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 August 2024.
Active Clothing Co Ltd lost 5.92% to Rs 104.05 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 35928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27596 shares in the past one month.
Wonder Electricals Ltd crashed 5.86% to Rs 1493.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19519 shares in the past one month.
Aban Offshore Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 82.12. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48669 shares in the past one month.
Ravindra Energy Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 75.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44904 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91319 shares in the past one month.
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 133.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60674 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

