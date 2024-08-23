Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Minda Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 88.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares
Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Minda Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 88.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.61% to Rs.600.50. Volumes stood at 5.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd notched up volume of 37.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.66% to Rs.506.55. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Technologies Ltd saw volume of 137.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.63% to Rs.1,033.70. Volumes stood at 35.84 lakh shares in the last session.
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 175.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.05% to Rs.495.50. Volumes stood at 13.48 lakh shares in the last session.
Prism Johnson Ltd notched up volume of 23.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.33% to Rs.166.77. Volumes stood at 2.88 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty tread water; All sector indices barring IT & financials in the red

Monkeypox

No mpox infection reported in India, no cause for worry: K'nataka minister

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma hits 52-week high on launch of skin infection drug 'Starizo'

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

LIVE: After SC appeal, resident doctors return to work after ending stir over Kolkata rape-murder

Air India

Air India fined Rs 99 lakh for operating flight with unqualified pilots

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon