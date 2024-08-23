Volumes soar at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Minda Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 88.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Minda Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 88.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.61% to Rs.600.50. Volumes stood at 5.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd notched up volume of 37.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.66% to Rs.506.55. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Technologies Ltd saw volume of 137.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.63% to Rs.1,033.70. Volumes stood at 35.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 175.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.05% to Rs.495.50. Volumes stood at 13.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd notched up volume of 23.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.33% to Rs.166.77. Volumes stood at 2.88 lakh shares in the last session.

