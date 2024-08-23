Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 182.61 points or 2.24% at 7968.96 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 5.14%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.98%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.47%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.03%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.92%), DLF Ltd (down 1.04%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.52%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.32%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 3.53%), turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 107.58 or 0.19% at 55705.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 40.54 points or 0.24% at 16618.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.1 points or 0.04% at 24822.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 52.31 points or 0.06% at 81105.5.

On BSE,2026 shares were trading in green, 1854 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News