Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 115.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 54.70% to Rs 2.80 crore
Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 115.85% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.70% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.801.81 55 OPM %91.7975.69 -PBDT2.381.10 116 PBT2.371.09 117 NP1.770.82 116
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

'I know his type': Harris attacks Trump post racial identity jibe

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks may start lower; GIFT Nifty slips 230 pts, Nikkei falls 5%, Kospi 3%

Wayanad landslides: 40 teams of rescuers commence search operations

Warren Buffett offloads more Bank of America shares; sales top $3.8 bn

Intel to cut more than 15% jobs, suspend dividend in turnaround push

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon