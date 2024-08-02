AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 115.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.70% to Rs 2.80 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 115.85% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.70% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.801.8191.7975.692.381.102.371.091.770.82