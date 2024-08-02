AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 115.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.70% to Rs 2.80 croreNet profit of AD Manum Finance rose 115.85% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.70% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.801.81 55 OPM %91.7975.69 -PBDT2.381.10 116 PBT2.371.09 117 NP1.770.82 116
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content