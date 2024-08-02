S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 54.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.87% to Rs 188.62 croreNet profit of S J S Enterprises rose 54.67% to Rs 27.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.87% to Rs 188.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales188.62117.25 61 OPM %26.0524.04 -PBDT48.3730.32 60 PBT37.6524.15 56 NP27.8418.00 55
