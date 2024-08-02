Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 38.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.91% to Rs 242.22 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 38.52% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.91% to Rs 242.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 281.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.242.22281.3611.3613.4423.9934.5118.1329.3713.4421.86