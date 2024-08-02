RattanIndia Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 93.00 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 931.83 crore

Net profit of RattanIndia Power reported to Rs 93.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 549.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 931.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 847.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.931.83847.2720.2418.50152.34-432.6993.00-535.0793.00-549.36