Adani Cement adopts TNFD framework

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Adani Cement comprising of Ambuja Cement and its subsidiaries, has become the first in the Indian cement industry to adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations, joining a select group of global industry leaders championing nature-positive business transformation. By embracing TNFD recommendations, Adani Cement commits to identifying, assessing, managing, and disclosing nature-related risks and opportunities, further strengthening its leadership in sustainable manufacturing. With this Adani Cement, comprising India's iconic and most trusted cement brands Ambuja Cements and ACC, is among the seven global cement players to adopt the TNFD framework.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

