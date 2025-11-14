Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 312.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 151.48% to Rs 262.67 croreNet profit of Manaksia Steels rose 312.84% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 151.48% to Rs 262.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales262.67104.45 151 OPM %4.73-2.97 -PBDT9.453.43 176 PBT6.501.90 242 NP4.501.09 313
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content