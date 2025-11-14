Latteys Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 20.49 croreNet profit of Latteys Industries declined 17.14% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 20.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.4918.73 9 OPM %5.127.53 -PBDT0.881.09 -19 PBT0.760.94 -19 NP0.580.70 -17
