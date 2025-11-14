IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 3.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.42% to Rs 276.60 croreNet profit of IRB InvIT Fund declined 3.05% to Rs 82.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 276.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 270.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales276.60270.06 2 OPM %83.7282.84 -PBDT158.95151.66 5 PBT87.3487.96 -1 NP82.7485.34 -3
