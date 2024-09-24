Spandana Sphoorty gains after board OKs to sale of stressed loan pool to an ARC

Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 1.33% to Rs 600.20 after the board of the microfinancier approved a proposal to sell the stressed loan portfolio of the company to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) for Rs 16.74 crore.

On September 14, the board of Spandana Sphoorty had approved the sale of stressed loan portfolio including written off loans.

Accordingly, the company had invited expression of interests (EoIs) from ARCs, banks, FIs and eligible NBFCs for the proposed sale of stressed loan pool aggregating Rs 304.41 crore.

In an exchange filing made after market hours on Monday, Spandana Sphoorty Financial said that its board has approved the sale of stressed loan portfolio including written off loans pool to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) pursuant to an open bid method. The loan pool has been sold for a consideration amounting to Rs 16.74 crore, on security receipts consideration basis.