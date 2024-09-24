HDFC Bank Ltd up for fifth session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1767.65, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.46% in last one year as compared to a 31.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.76% spurt in the Nifty Bank. HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1767.65, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25947.4. The Sensex is at 84967.14, up 0.05%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 7.79% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54105.8, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 249.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1769.8, up 0.5% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 15.46% in last one year as compared to a 31.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.76% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

