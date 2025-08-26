Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2276.8, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 1.12% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2276.8, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has lost around 9.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9436.75, down 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.55 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2270.8, down 1.34% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd tumbled 25.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 1.12% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 116.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

