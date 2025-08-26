Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 564.7, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 24.71% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 564.7, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Sun TV Network Ltd has eased around 0.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1626.25, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.14 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 13.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

