REC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 367, down 2.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 10.42% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
REC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 367, down 2.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.REC Ltd has lost around 6.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26306.9, down 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.51 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 366.65, down 2.23% on the day. REC Ltd tumbled 40.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 10.42% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 5.91 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content