Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 53.82, down 2.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has eased around 4.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1626.25, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.6 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
