Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.27%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Enterprises Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3193, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 22414.25. The Sensex is at 73914.88, up 1.26%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 2.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8154.95, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 139.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

