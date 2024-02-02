Adani Enterprises Ltd up for five straight sessions

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3165, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.46% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% gain in NIFTY and a 35.63% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3165, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 21937.05. The Sensex is at 72269.99, up 0.87%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has added around 5.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7891.05, up 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3170.75, down 0.22% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 99.46% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% gain in NIFTY and a 35.63% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 170.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News