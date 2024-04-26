Adani Global acquires 49% stake in Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions, Abu Dhabi

AESSL is engaged interalia, in the business of developing smart solutions such as smart metering software, load forecasting, revenue maximization and other efficiency based software products and solutions for utilities both in India and globally. The objective of this transaction is to support captive requirements to build smart metering solutions and also extend the same globally to other sectors as well.

Adani Enterprises announced that Adani Global, Mauritius, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has completed the acquisition of 49% stake of Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions, Abu Dhabi from Esyasoft Holding, UAE on 26 April 2024.