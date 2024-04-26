Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adani Global acquires 49% stake in Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions, Abu Dhabi

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Adani Enterprises announced that Adani Global, Mauritius, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has completed the acquisition of 49% stake of Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions, Abu Dhabi from Esyasoft Holding, UAE on 26 April 2024.
AESSL is engaged interalia, in the business of developing smart solutions such as smart metering software, load forecasting, revenue maximization and other efficiency based software products and solutions for utilities both in India and globally. The objective of this transaction is to support captive requirements to build smart metering solutions and also extend the same globally to other sectors as well.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon