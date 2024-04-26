Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

State Bank of India selects HCLSoftware for its digital transformation program

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
HCLSoftware, the software business unit of HCLTechnologies, today announced that it has been selected by State Bank of India (SBI) for their MarTech solution as part of SBI's digital transformation program.
As part of the five-year agreement, HCLSoftware will deploy the HCL Unica platform to enable SBI to digitally transform its customer interaction framework and provide hyper-personalized communication across the bank's diverse digital marketing channels, while adhering to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) and other stringent security requirements.
HCL Unica, with its advanced Customer Data Platform, AI capabilities and comprehensive campaign management tools, would leverage real-time data to significantly improve SBI's ability to engage with its customers. It will help facilitate complex, multi-channel digital marketing campaigns, enhancing customer engagement precision and relevance.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon