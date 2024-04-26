Business Standard
Jubilant Foodworks receives credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Jubilant Foodworks has received the following credit ratings from India Rating and Research:
Term Loan (Rs 200 crore) - IND AA+/Stable (Affirmed)
Proposed workinq Capital limit (Rs 100 crore) - IND AA+/Stable/ IND A 1 + (Affirmed)
Term Loan (Rs 110 crore) - IND AA+/Stable (Assiqned)
Proposed working capital limit (Rs 140 crore) - IND AA+/Stable/IND A1+ (Assiqned)
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

