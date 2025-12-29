Monday, December 29, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy arm incorporates new renewable energy subsidiary

Adani Green Energy arm incorporates new renewable energy subsidiary

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Adani Green Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven (AREH11L), has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary named Ecothrive Renewables (ERL).

According to the companys exchange filing, ERL was incorporated on 26 December 2025 and is registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. The new entity is yet to commence its business operations.

The primary objective of ERL is to generate, develop, distribute, transmit, sell, and supply power using renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and other clean energy technologies.

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven Limited holds 100% of the share capital of ERL. The newly incorporated subsidiary has an authorised capital of Rs 1 lakh and a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.

 

Adani Green Energy is Indias largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. It develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to Indias decarbonization goals.

The company reported a 111.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 583 crore despite of 5.3% decline in net sales to Rs 2,824 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter slipped 1.29% to Rs 1,004.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

